Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 18 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 305.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 305.65 and closed slightly lower at 305.60. The stock reached a high of 306.20 and a low of 302.20 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 39,731.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 408.70 and a low of 279.20, with a trading volume of 64,227 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:01 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: ADANI WILMAR share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: ADANI WILMAR's stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a low of 298 and peaking at 303.9. This range indicates some volatility in the market, reflecting investor sentiment and trading activity throughout the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days307.99
10 Days309.93
20 Days309.97
50 Days324.21
100 Days341.38
300 Days342.98
18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 11:14 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Today, Adani Wilmar's share price dropped by 0.61%, reaching 301, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Peers like Patanjali Foods and Godrej Industries experienced declines, whereas Tata Consumer and Hatsun Agro Product saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.46% and 0.5%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consumer913.458.60.951254.01900.187033.52
Patanjali Foods1772.05-15.8-0.882030.01170.164133.78
ADANI WILMAR301.0-1.85-0.61408.7279.239120.33
Godrej Industries1097.4-3.3-0.31313.95658.536948.44
Hatsun Agro Product1071.550.80.071380.0956.123883.25
18 Dec 2024, 11:06 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 27.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 455.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2222
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:50 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Wilmar's share price decreased by 0.15%, trading at 302.4, while its competitors show mixed performance. Godrej Industries is experiencing a decline, whereas Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, and Hatsun Agro Product are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and up by 0.18%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consumer914.59.651.071254.01900.187133.56
Patanjali Foods1794.056.20.352030.01170.164930.0
ADANI WILMAR302.4-0.45-0.15408.7279.239302.28
Godrej Industries1092.5-8.2-0.741313.95658.536783.46
Hatsun Agro Product1081.9511.21.051380.0956.124115.05
18 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by 0.28%, currently trading at 302.00. Over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 17.42%, also settling at 302.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.45%
3 Months-12.86%
6 Months-11.32%
YTD-14.65%
1 Year-17.42%
18 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 385.0, 27.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 455.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2222
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹305.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 306.2 & 302.2 yesterday to end at 302.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

