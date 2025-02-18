Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹237 and closed slightly lower at ₹236.40. The stock reached a high of ₹239 and a low of ₹231.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹30,662.37 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 75,608 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹408.70, while its 52-week low is ₹231.70.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹236.00. Over the past year, however, the stock has experienced a decline of 31.96%, also priced at ₹236.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.84%
|3 Months
|-26.21%
|6 Months
|-34.48%
|YTD
|-23.47%
|1 Year
|-31.96%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹328.0, 39.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹239 & ₹231.55 yesterday to end at ₹235.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend