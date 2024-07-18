Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹335, closed at ₹333.9, with a high of ₹336.7 and a low of ₹329.7 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,986.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹422.55 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86,623 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has dropped by -0.54% and is currently trading at ₹328.95. Over the past year, Adani Wilmar's shares have decreased by -17.85% to ₹328.95. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.23%
|3 Months
|-11.09%
|6 Months
|-8.25%
|YTD
|-6.8%
|1 Year
|-17.85%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 8.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.7 & ₹329.7 yesterday to end at ₹330.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend