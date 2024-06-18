Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹345.35 and closed at ₹344.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹348.45 and the low was ₹342.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹44,747.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹438 and the 52-week low was ₹285.85. The BSE trading volume for the day was 222,948 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at ₹346.00. However, over the past year, Adani Wilmar's share price has dropped by -20.12% to ₹346.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.17%
|3 Months
|-5.58%
|6 Months
|-6.73%
|YTD
|-2.96%
|1 Year
|-20.12%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹348.45 & ₹342.65 yesterday to end at ₹344.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend