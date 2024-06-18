Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 344.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 345.35 and closed at 344.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 348.45 and the low was 342.65. The market capitalization stands at 44,747.93 crore. The 52-week high was 438 and the 52-week low was 285.85. The BSE trading volume for the day was 222,948 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at 346.00. However, over the past year, Adani Wilmar's share price has dropped by -20.12% to 346.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.17%
3 Months-5.58%
6 Months-6.73%
YTD-2.96%
1 Year-20.12%
18 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0001
Buy2221
Hold1110
Sell1112
Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹344.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 348.45 & 342.65 yesterday to end at 344.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

