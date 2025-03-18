Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹248.10, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹245.25

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹247.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹246.90. The stock reached a high of ₹249.95 and a low of ₹244.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹31,874.62 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹404 and a low of ₹231.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 142,666 shares for the day.
Shareholding information
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar has a 8.32% MF holding & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
Return metrics and efficiency
Adani Wilmar has a ROE of 1.80% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.83% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 13.00% & 11.00% respectively.
Financial performance
Adani Wilmar has delivered a EPS degrowth of -41.19% & a revenue growth of 11.39% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 587263.80 cr which is 14.56% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 44.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Stock Peers
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 1.24% today, reaching ₹248.30, amid mixed performances from its competitors. While Godrej Industries is experiencing a decline, other peers like Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product, and Godrej Agrovet are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Patanjali Foods
|1740.1
|15.65
|0.91
|2030.0
|1170.1
|62990.72
|Godrej Industries
|1124.0
|-10.3
|-0.91
|1313.95
|724.35
|37850.93
|Adani Wilmar
|248.3
|3.05
|1.24
|404.0
|231.55
|32271.02
|Hatsun Agro Product
|916.1
|20.5
|2.29
|1380.0
|865.0
|20457.74
|Godrej Agrovet
|766.75
|41.3
|5.69
|877.85
|475.7
|14708.67
Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock today experienced a low of ₹245.80 and reached a high of ₹249.60. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹3.80 for the day, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company's performance.
Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹248.10, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹245.25
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price closed the day at ₹248.10 - a 1.16% higher than the previous closing price.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:
Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|253.10
|10 Days
|251.14
|20 Days
|251.37
|50 Days
|266.71
|100 Days
|292.76
|300 Days
|320.38
Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock today recorded a low of ₹245.80 and a high of ₹249.60. This range reflects the stock's performance during the trading session, indicating fluctuations and investor activity within this price bracket.
Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:
Price Analysis
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 1.08%, currently trading at ₹247.90. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has decreased by 28.71%, also landing at ₹247.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.93%
|3 Months
|-11.54%
|6 Months
|-32.89%
|YTD
|-20.35%
|1 Year
|-28.71%
Adani Wilmar closed at ₹246.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹249.95 & ₹244.50 yesterday to end at ₹245.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend