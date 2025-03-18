Explore
Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹248.10, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹245.25

5 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 245.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.10 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 247.25 and closed slightly lower at 246.90. The stock reached a high of 249.95 and a low of 244.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 31,874.62 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 404 and a low of 231.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 142,666 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02:10 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Shareholding information

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar has a 8.32% MF holding & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:34:49 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Wilmar has a ROE of 1.80% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.83% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 13.00% & 11.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:04:57 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Wilmar has delivered a EPS degrowth of -41.19% & a revenue growth of 11.39% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 587263.80 cr which is 14.56% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:33:15 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 44.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 294.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 424.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy2222
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:01:27 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 1.24% today, reaching 248.30, amid mixed performances from its competitors. While Godrej Industries is experiencing a decline, other peers like Patanjali Foods, Hatsun Agro Product, and Godrej Agrovet are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Patanjali Foods1740.115.650.912030.01170.162990.72
Godrej Industries1124.0-10.3-0.911313.95724.3537850.93
Adani Wilmar248.33.051.24404.0231.5532271.02
Hatsun Agro Product916.120.52.291380.0865.020457.74
Godrej Agrovet766.7541.35.69877.85475.714708.67
18 Mar 2025, 05:30:11 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock today experienced a low of 245.80 and reached a high of 249.60. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 3.80 for the day, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48:35 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹248.10, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹245.25

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price closed the day at 248.10 - a 1.16% higher than the previous closing price.

18 Mar 2025, 03:33:12 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 02:59:13 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:55:00 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days253.10
10 Days251.14
20 Days251.37
50 Days266.71
100 Days292.76
300 Days320.38
18 Mar 2025, 02:11:37 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 01:01:23 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock today recorded a low of 245.80 and a high of 249.60.

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock today recorded a low of 245.80 and a high of 249.60. This range reflects the stock's performance during the trading session, indicating fluctuations and investor activity within this price bracket.

18 Mar 2025, 12:22:43 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:21:05 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 11:13:40 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 11:03:49 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:12:10 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:51:31 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 09:21:57 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 1.08%, currently trading at 247.90. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has decreased by 28.71%, also landing at 247.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.93%
3 Months-11.54%
6 Months-32.89%
YTD-20.35%
1 Year-28.71%
18 Mar 2025, 08:34:51 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:38 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹246.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 249.95 & 244.50 yesterday to end at 245.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

