Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 352.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 356.05 and closed at 352.35, with a high of 365 and a low of 352.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 47,197.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 410 and a low of 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 427,396 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹352.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 365 & 352.9 yesterday to end at 363.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

