Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹356.05 and closed at ₹352.35, with a high of ₹365 and a low of ₹352.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹47,197.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹410 and a low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 427,396 shares.
19 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹352.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹365 & ₹352.9 yesterday to end at ₹363.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend