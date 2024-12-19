Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹302.15 and closed at ₹302.85, marking a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹303.90 and a low of ₹298 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹39,367.27 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹408.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹279.20. The BSE recorded a volume of 45,117 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has decreased by 0.45%, currently trading at ₹297.75. Over the past year, Adani Wilmar's shares have declined by 17.60%, also landing at ₹297.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.67%
|3 Months
|-12.48%
|6 Months
|-11.27%
|YTD
|-15.72%
|1 Year
|-17.6%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 28.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹303.9 & ₹298 yesterday to end at ₹299.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend