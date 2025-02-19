Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹236 and closed slightly lower at ₹235.70. The stock reached a high of ₹259 and matched its low of ₹235.70 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹33,348.74 crore. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was ₹408.70, while the low was ₹231.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 216,396 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹235.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹259 & ₹235.70 yesterday to end at ₹256.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend