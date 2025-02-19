Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 8.76 %. The stock closed at 235.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 236 and closed slightly lower at 235.70. The stock reached a high of 259 and matched its low of 235.70 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of 33,348.74 crore. Over the past year, the stock's 52-week high was 408.70, while the low was 231.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 216,396 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹235.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 259 & 235.70 yesterday to end at 256.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.