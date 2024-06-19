Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 19 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 344.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 344.05 and closed at 344.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 346.55, and the low was 340.95. The market capitalization stood at 44,423.01 crore. The 52-week high was 438, and the 52-week low was 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 86,066 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price dropped by 0.66% to reach 339.55, following a similar trend seen in its industry peers like Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Product. In general, both Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also experienced a slight decline, with Nifty down by 0.11% and Sensex down by 0.27%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consumer1117.6-8.0-0.711269.6822.1106484.93
Patanjali Foods1459.1-7.9-0.541741.01135.052807.54
ADANI WILMAR339.55-2.25-0.66423.9285.8544131.31
Godrej Industries812.8-5.8-0.71989.9469.027366.22
Hatsun Agro Product1092.85-5.0-0.461231.95909.024358.0
19 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The Adani Wilmar stock price has decreased by -0.39% today, trading at 340.45. Over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has dropped by -18.55% to 340.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.14%
3 Months-5.11%
6 Months-5.91%
YTD-3.76%
1 Year-18.55%
19 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0001
Buy2221
Hold1110
Sell1112
Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹344.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 346.55 & 340.95 yesterday to end at 344.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

