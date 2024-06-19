Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 19 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹344.05 and closed at ₹344.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹346.55, and the low was ₹340.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹44,423.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹438, and the 52-week low was ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 86,066 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Wilmar's stock price dropped by 0.66% to reach ₹339.55, following a similar trend seen in its industry peers like Tata Consumer, Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Product. In general, both Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also experienced a slight decline, with Nifty down by 0.11% and Sensex down by 0.27%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consumer
|1117.6
|-8.0
|-0.71
|1269.6
|822.1
|106484.93
|Patanjali Foods
|1459.1
|-7.9
|-0.54
|1741.0
|1135.0
|52807.54
|ADANI WILMAR
|339.55
|-2.25
|-0.66
|423.9
|285.85
|44131.31
|Godrej Industries
|812.8
|-5.8
|-0.71
|989.9
|469.0
|27366.22
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1092.85
|-5.0
|-0.46
|1231.95
|909.0
|24358.0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The Adani Wilmar stock price has decreased by -0.39% today, trading at ₹340.45. Over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has dropped by -18.55% to ₹340.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.14%
|3 Months
|-5.11%
|6 Months
|-5.91%
|YTD
|-3.76%
|1 Year
|-18.55%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹346.55 & ₹340.95 yesterday to end at ₹344.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend