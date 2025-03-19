Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : Adani Wilmar closed today at 255.80, up 3.02% from yesterday's 248.30
BackBack

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹255.80, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹248.30

5 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 3.02 %. The stock closed at 248.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.80 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 247.65 and closed at 245.25, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 249.60 and a low of 245.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 32,271.02 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 404 and a low of 231.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 81,006 shares for Adani Wilmar.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04:42 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Shareholding information

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar has a 8.32% MF holding & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:34:47 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Wilmar has a ROE of 1.80% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.83% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 13.00% & 11.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:01:04 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Wilmar has delivered a EPS degrowth of -41.19% & a revenue growth of 11.39% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 587263.80 cr which is 14.56% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:33:52 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 41.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 294.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 424.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy2222
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:00:12 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 2.72%, reaching 255.05, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Hatsun Agro Product and Godrej Agrovet experienced declines, whereas Patanjali Foods and Godrej Industries saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Patanjali Foods1748.856.80.392030.01170.163307.47
Godrej Industries1168.637.653.331313.95724.3539352.85
Adani Wilmar255.056.752.72404.0231.5533148.3
Hatsun Agro Product910.0-9.9-1.081380.0865.020321.52
Godrej Agrovet761.95-4.8-0.63877.85475.714616.59
19 Mar 2025, 05:31:28 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 250 and a high of 256. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49:11 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹255.80, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹248.30

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price closed the day at 255.80 - a 3.02% higher than the previous closing price.

19 Mar 2025, 03:33:14 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 02:57:45 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days253.10
10 Days251.14
20 Days251.37
50 Days266.71
100 Days292.76
300 Days320.38
19 Mar 2025, 02:55:02 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:14:01 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 42.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 294.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 424.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy2222
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 01:04:02 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock today recorded a low of 250 and a high of 255. The trading range indicates some volatility within the session, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment around the company's performance. The stock remains closely monitored for further movements.

19 Mar 2025, 12:24:20 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days253.10
10 Days251.14
20 Days251.37
50 Days266.71
100 Days292.76
300 Days320.38
19 Mar 2025, 12:22:38 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 11:16:31 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Today, Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 1.87%, reaching 252.95, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, and Godrej Agrovet are experiencing declines, whereas Patanjali Foods is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Patanjali Foods1754.3512.30.712030.01170.163506.56
Godrej Industries1125.8-5.15-0.461313.95724.3537911.55
Adani Wilmar252.954.651.87404.0231.5532875.37
Hatsun Agro Product917.0-2.9-0.321380.0865.020477.84
Godrej Agrovet765.85-0.9-0.12877.85475.714691.41
19 Mar 2025, 11:04:40 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 42.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 294.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 424.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy2222
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 10:12:39 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:56:10 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 1.69%, reaching 252.50, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Godrej Agrovet experienced a decline, whereas Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Product saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.02% and +0.09%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Patanjali Foods1757.915.850.912030.01170.163635.07
Godrej Industries1136.55.550.491313.95724.3538271.87
Adani Wilmar252.54.21.69404.0231.5532816.88
Hatsun Agro Product921.351.450.161380.0865.020574.98
Godrej Agrovet761.45-5.3-0.69877.85475.714607.0
19 Mar 2025, 09:21:00 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 2.15%, currently trading at 253.65. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 26.45%, also landing at 253.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.7%
3 Months-12.23%
6 Months-30.67%
YTD-19.45%
1 Year-26.45%
19 Mar 2025, 08:32:41 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 44.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 294.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 424.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy2222
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:04:57 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹245.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 249.60 & 245.80 yesterday to end at 248.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue