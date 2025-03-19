Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : Adani Wilmar closed today at 255.80, up 3.02% from yesterday's 248.30

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹247.65 and closed at ₹245.25, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹249.60 and a low of ₹245.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹32,271.02 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹404 and a low of ₹231.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 81,006 shares for Adani Wilmar.
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar has a 8.32% MF holding & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
Adani Wilmar has a ROE of 1.80% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.83% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 13.00% & 11.00% respectively.
Adani Wilmar has delivered a EPS degrowth of -41.19% & a revenue growth of 11.39% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 587263.80 cr which is 14.56% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 41.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 2.72%, reaching ₹255.05, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Hatsun Agro Product and Godrej Agrovet experienced declines, whereas Patanjali Foods and Godrej Industries saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Patanjali Foods
|1748.85
|6.8
|0.39
|2030.0
|1170.1
|63307.47
|Godrej Industries
|1168.6
|37.65
|3.33
|1313.95
|724.35
|39352.85
|Adani Wilmar
|255.05
|6.75
|2.72
|404.0
|231.55
|33148.3
|Hatsun Agro Product
|910.0
|-9.9
|-1.08
|1380.0
|865.0
|20321.52
|Godrej Agrovet
|761.95
|-4.8
|-0.63
|877.85
|475.7
|14616.59
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹250 and a high of ₹256. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price closed the day at ₹255.80 - a 3.02% higher than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|253.10
|10 Days
|251.14
|20 Days
|251.37
|50 Days
|266.71
|100 Days
|292.76
|300 Days
|320.38
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock today recorded a low of ₹250 and a high of ₹255. The trading range indicates some volatility within the session, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment around the company's performance. The stock remains closely monitored for further movements.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|253.10
|10 Days
|251.14
|20 Days
|251.37
|50 Days
|266.71
|100 Days
|292.76
|300 Days
|320.38
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Today, Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 1.87%, reaching ₹252.95, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, and Godrej Agrovet are experiencing declines, whereas Patanjali Foods is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Patanjali Foods
|1754.35
|12.3
|0.71
|2030.0
|1170.1
|63506.56
|Godrej Industries
|1125.8
|-5.15
|-0.46
|1313.95
|724.35
|37911.55
|Adani Wilmar
|252.95
|4.65
|1.87
|404.0
|231.55
|32875.37
|Hatsun Agro Product
|917.0
|-2.9
|-0.32
|1380.0
|865.0
|20477.84
|Godrej Agrovet
|765.85
|-0.9
|-0.12
|877.85
|475.7
|14691.41
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 1.69%, reaching ₹252.50, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Godrej Agrovet experienced a decline, whereas Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Product saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.02% and +0.09%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Patanjali Foods
|1757.9
|15.85
|0.91
|2030.0
|1170.1
|63635.07
|Godrej Industries
|1136.5
|5.55
|0.49
|1313.95
|724.35
|38271.87
|Adani Wilmar
|252.5
|4.2
|1.69
|404.0
|231.55
|32816.88
|Hatsun Agro Product
|921.35
|1.45
|0.16
|1380.0
|865.0
|20574.98
|Godrej Agrovet
|761.45
|-5.3
|-0.69
|877.85
|475.7
|14607.0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 2.15%, currently trading at ₹253.65. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 26.45%, also landing at ₹253.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.7%
|3 Months
|-12.23%
|6 Months
|-30.67%
|YTD
|-19.45%
|1 Year
|-26.45%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹249.60 & ₹245.80 yesterday to end at ₹248.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend