Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹356.05 and closed at ₹352.35, with a high of ₹365 and a low of ₹352.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹47197.83 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹410 and ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 427,396 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
20 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹352.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹365 & ₹352.9 yesterday to end at ₹363.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend