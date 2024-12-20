Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹295.1 and closed at ₹299.1, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹298.85 and a low of ₹293.55 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,873.39 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹279.2, with a trading volume of 131,101 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹299.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹298.85 & ₹293.55 yesterday to end at ₹297.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend