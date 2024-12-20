Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 299.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 295.1 and closed at 299.1, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 298.85 and a low of 293.55 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 38,873.39 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 408.7 and a low of 279.2, with a trading volume of 131,101 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹299.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 298.85 & 293.55 yesterday to end at 297.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

