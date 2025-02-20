Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹255.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹256.35. The stock reached a high of ₹260.70 and a low of ₹250 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹33,049.53 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 240,585. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹408.70 and a low of ₹231.55.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹328.0, 29.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹260.70 & ₹250 yesterday to end at ₹254.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.