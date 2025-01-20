Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹270.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹270.25. The stock reached a high of ₹271.05 and a low of ₹263.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,837.88 crore, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹257.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 271,054 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's share price has increased by 0.52%, currently trading at ₹269.15. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has decreased by 24.83%, also settling at ₹269.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.92%
|3 Months
|-13.63%
|6 Months
|-16.22%
|YTD
|-12.98%
|1 Year
|-24.83%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹271.05 & ₹263.5 yesterday to end at ₹267.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend