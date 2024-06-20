Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹342.1 and closed at ₹341.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹343 and the low was ₹336. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,851.16 crore. The 52-week high was ₹423.9 and the 52-week low was ₹285.85. The BSE trading volume for Adani Wilmar was 230,373 shares.
20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹341.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹343 & ₹336 yesterday to end at ₹341.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend