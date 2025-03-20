Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : Adani Wilmar closed today at 254.60, down -0.18% from yesterday's 255.05

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹250.85 and closed at ₹248.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹256 and a low of ₹250 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of ₹33,148.30 crore, the stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹404 and a low of ₹231.55. The BSE volume for the day was 229,105 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar has delivered a EPS degrowth of -41.19% & a revenue growth of 11.39% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 587263.80 cr which is 14.56% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 41.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar decreased by 0.18% today, reaching ₹254.60, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Godrej Agrovet is experiencing a decline, whereas Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Product are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Patanjali Foods
|1750.55
|2.75
|0.16
|2030.0
|1170.1
|63369.01
|Godrej Industries
|1192.45
|24.95
|2.14
|1313.95
|724.35
|40156.0
|Adani Wilmar
|254.6
|-0.45
|-0.18
|404.0
|231.55
|33089.82
|Hatsun Agro Product
|916.0
|0.9
|0.1
|1380.0
|865.0
|20455.51
|Godrej Agrovet
|760.95
|-0.9
|-0.12
|877.85
|475.7
|14597.41
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹253.55 and a high of ₹261. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility within the session, reflecting market sentiment and activity surrounding the company. Investors will be keen to monitor future price movements.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price closed the day at ₹254.60 - a 0.18% lower than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|250.00
|10 Days
|251.03
|20 Days
|251.43
|50 Days
|265.01
|100 Days
|291.97
|300 Days
|319.89
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of ₹254.50 and a high of ₹261. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility within the session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics. Overall, it showcases a modest upward movement in today's trading.
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 0.53% today, reaching ₹256.40, while its competitors showed varied performance. While Godrej Agrovet saw a decline, other peers like Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Product experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.56% and 0.60%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Patanjali Foods
|1756.0
|8.2
|0.47
|2030.0
|1170.1
|63566.29
|Godrej Industries
|1204.2
|36.7
|3.14
|1313.95
|724.35
|40551.68
|Adani Wilmar
|256.4
|1.35
|0.53
|404.0
|231.55
|33323.76
|Hatsun Agro Product
|925.3
|10.2
|1.11
|1380.0
|865.0
|20663.19
|Godrej Agrovet
|757.8
|-4.05
|-0.53
|877.85
|475.7
|14536.98
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock price increased by 0.39% today, reaching ₹256.05, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Patanjali Foods experienced a decline, whereas Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, and Godrej Agrovet saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.63% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Patanjali Foods
|1746.3
|-1.5
|-0.09
|2030.0
|1170.1
|63215.16
|Godrej Industries
|1187.1
|19.6
|1.68
|1313.95
|724.35
|39975.84
|Adani Wilmar
|256.05
|1.0
|0.39
|404.0
|231.55
|33278.27
|Hatsun Agro Product
|930.0
|14.9
|1.63
|1380.0
|865.0
|20768.15
|Godrej Agrovet
|765.65
|3.8
|0.5
|877.85
|475.7
|14687.57
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 2.72%, currently trading at ₹255.05. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 23.92%, also standing at ₹255.05. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.04%
|3 Months
|-9.36%
|6 Months
|-27.85%
|YTD
|-17.19%
|1 Year
|-23.92%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹256 & ₹250 yesterday to end at ₹255.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.