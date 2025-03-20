Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : Adani Wilmar closed today at 254.60, down -0.18% from yesterday's 255.05

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 255.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.60 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights

Adani Wilmar Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 250.85 and closed at 248.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 256 and a low of 250 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of 33,148.30 crore, the stock has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of 404 and a low of 231.55. The BSE volume for the day was 229,105 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Wilmar has delivered a EPS degrowth of -41.19% & a revenue growth of 11.39% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 587263.80 cr which is 14.56% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:31 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 41.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 294.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 424.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy2222
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:04 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar decreased by 0.18% today, reaching 254.60, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Godrej Agrovet is experiencing a decline, whereas Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Product are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Patanjali Foods1750.552.750.162030.01170.163369.01
Godrej Industries1192.4524.952.141313.95724.3540156.0
Adani Wilmar254.6-0.45-0.18404.0231.5533089.82
Hatsun Agro Product916.00.90.11380.0865.020455.51
Godrej Agrovet760.95-0.9-0.12877.85475.714597.41
20 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 253.55 and a high of 261. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility within the session, reflecting market sentiment and activity surrounding the company. Investors will be keen to monitor future price movements.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed today at ₹254.60, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹255.05

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price closed the day at 254.60 - a 0.18% lower than the previous closing price.

20 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:00 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days250.00
10 Days251.03
20 Days251.43
50 Days265.01
100 Days291.97
300 Days319.89
20 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:13 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

20 Mar 2025, 01:05 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock exhibited a trading range today, with a low of 254.50 and a high of 261. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility within the session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics. Overall, it showcases a modest upward movement in today's trading.

20 Mar 2025, 12:25 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days250.00
10 Days251.03
20 Days251.43
50 Days265.01
100 Days291.97
300 Days319.89
20 Mar 2025, 11:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 0.53% today, reaching 256.40, while its competitors showed varied performance. While Godrej Agrovet saw a decline, other peers like Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, and Hatsun Agro Product experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.56% and 0.60%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Patanjali Foods1756.08.20.472030.01170.163566.29
Godrej Industries1204.236.73.141313.95724.3540551.68
Adani Wilmar256.41.350.53404.0231.5533323.76
Hatsun Agro Product925.310.21.111380.0865.020663.19
Godrej Agrovet757.8-4.05-0.53877.85475.714536.98
20 Mar 2025, 11:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

20 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's stock price increased by 0.39% today, reaching 256.05, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Patanjali Foods experienced a decline, whereas Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, and Godrej Agrovet saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.63% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Patanjali Foods1746.3-1.5-0.092030.01170.163215.16
Godrej Industries1187.119.61.681313.95724.3539975.84
Adani Wilmar256.051.00.39404.0231.5533278.27
Hatsun Agro Product930.014.91.631380.0865.020768.15
Godrej Agrovet765.653.80.5877.85475.714687.57
20 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 2.72%, currently trading at 255.05. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 23.92%, also standing at 255.05. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.04%
3 Months-9.36%
6 Months-27.85%
YTD-17.19%
1 Year-23.92%
20 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

20 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹248.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 256 & 250 yesterday to end at 255.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

