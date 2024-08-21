Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹361.55 and closed at ₹359.8. The stock reached a high of ₹363.4 and a low of ₹357.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹46,489.5 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹410 and a low of ₹285.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 208,750 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹391.0, 9.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹363.4 & ₹357.15 yesterday to end at ₹357.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend