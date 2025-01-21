Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹268.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹267.75. The stock reached a high of ₹270 and a low of ₹262.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,266.03 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹257.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 111,256 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹385.0, 45.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹270 & ₹262.45 yesterday to end at ₹263.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend