Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹338.65 and closed at ₹337.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹343 and the low was ₹337.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹44182.57 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹423.9 and ₹285.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 227,242 shares.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹337.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹343 & ₹337.25 yesterday to end at ₹337.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend