Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹256.50 and closed at ₹255.05. The stock reached a high of ₹261 and a low of ₹253.55. With a market capitalization of ₹33,089.82 crore, the company’s shares traded with a BSE volume of 95,451. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹404 and a low of ₹231.55, reflecting significant price fluctuations.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's share price has increased by 1.85% today, reaching ₹259.30, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, and Bikaji Foods International are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.22% and 0.31%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Patanjali Foods
|1753.45
|3.7
|0.21
|2030.0
|1170.1
|63473.98
|Godrej Industries
|1203.65
|11.2
|0.94
|1313.95
|724.35
|40533.16
|Adani Wilmar
|259.3
|4.7
|1.85
|404.0
|231.55
|33700.67
|Hatsun Agro Product
|925.0
|4.75
|0.52
|1380.0
|865.0
|20656.49
|Bikaji Foods International
|704.9
|5.6
|0.8
|1007.95
|478.1
|17649.44
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.92% and is currently trading at ₹256.95. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 22.99%, also settling at ₹256.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% rise, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that this information is based on data available up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.84%
|3 Months
|-10.94%
|6 Months
|-26.06%
|YTD
|-17.26%
|1 Year
|-22.99%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 41.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹255.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹261 & ₹253.55 yesterday to end at ₹254.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.