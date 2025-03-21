Explore
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 255.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.60 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 256.50 and closed at 255.05. The stock reached a high of 261 and a low of 253.55. With a market capitalization of 33,089.82 crore, the company’s shares traded with a BSE volume of 95,451. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 404 and a low of 231.55, reflecting significant price fluctuations.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:12:40 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:55:59 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's share price has increased by 1.85% today, reaching 259.30, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Patanjali Foods, Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, and Bikaji Foods International are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.22% and 0.31%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Patanjali Foods1753.453.70.212030.01170.163473.98
Godrej Industries1203.6511.20.941313.95724.3540533.16
Adani Wilmar259.34.71.85404.0231.5533700.67
Hatsun Agro Product925.04.750.521380.0865.020656.49
Bikaji Foods International704.95.60.81007.95478.117649.44
21 Mar 2025, 09:19:50 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.92% and is currently trading at 256.95. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 22.99%, also settling at 256.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% rise, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that this information is based on data available up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.84%
3 Months-10.94%
6 Months-26.06%
YTD-17.26%
1 Year-22.99%
21 Mar 2025, 08:31:05 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 41.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 294.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 424.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy2222
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:01:46 AM IST

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹255.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 261 & 253.55 yesterday to end at 254.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

