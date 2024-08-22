Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 9.99 %. The stock closed at 357.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 360.5 and closed at 357.7, with a high of 393.45 and a low of 359.8. The company's market capitalization stands at 51,135.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 410, while its 52-week low is 285.85. A total of 896,143 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹357.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 393.45 & 359.8 yesterday to end at 393.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.