Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹360.5 and closed at ₹357.7, with a high of ₹393.45 and a low of ₹359.8. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹51,135.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹410, while its 52-week low is ₹285.85. A total of 896,143 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹357.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹393.45 & ₹359.8 yesterday to end at ₹393.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend