Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹324.3 and closed at ₹324.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹326.75, while the low was ₹319.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹41,635.2 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹422.55 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 313,394 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 12.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹326.75 & ₹319.05 yesterday to end at ₹320.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend