Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹399.55 and closed at ₹393.45. The stock reached a high of ₹402.2 and a low of ₹378.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹49,478.76 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹410 and a low of ₹285.85. The BSE trading volume for the day was 408,656 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹391.0, 2.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹402.2 & ₹378.5 yesterday to end at ₹380.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend