Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 268.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 268.3 and closed slightly lower at 268.15. The stock reached a high of 269.35 and a low of 262.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 34,746.91 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 408.7 and a low of 257.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 190,921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹268.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 269.35 & 262.05 yesterday to end at 267.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.