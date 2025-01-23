Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹268.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹268.15. The stock reached a high of ₹269.35 and a low of ₹262.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,746.91 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹257.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 190,921 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹268.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.35 & ₹262.05 yesterday to end at ₹267.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend