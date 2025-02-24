Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹263.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹262.90. The stock reached a high of ₹264.45 and dipped to a low of ₹257.90. With a market capitalization of ₹33,843.63 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 58,018 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock's performance has ranged from a low of ₹231.55 to a high of ₹408.70.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹328.0, 25.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.45 & ₹257.90 yesterday to end at ₹260.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.