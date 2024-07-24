Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹324.95 and closed at ₹322.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹328.5, while the low was ₹323.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,317.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹422.55 and a 52-week low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 30,768 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹322.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹328.5 & ₹323.75 yesterday to end at ₹325.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend