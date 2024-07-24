Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 322.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 324.95 and closed at 322.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 328.5, while the low was 323.75. The market capitalization stood at 42,317.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 422.55 and a 52-week low of 285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 30,768 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹322.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 328.5 & 323.75 yesterday to end at 325.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

