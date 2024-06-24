Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹337.5 and closed at ₹338.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹338.95 and a low of ₹336. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is ₹43883.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹423.9 and the 52-week low is ₹285.85. The BSE trading volume for Adani Wilmar was 108,132 shares.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar stock opened at a low of ₹336 and reached a high of ₹340 on the current day.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|340.40
|10 Days
|342.51
|20 Days
|342.83
|50 Days
|342.24
|100 Days
|348.22
|300 Days
|347.13
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.95 & ₹336 yesterday to end at ₹338.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend