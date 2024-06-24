Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 338.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 337.5 and closed at 338.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 338.95 and a low of 336. The market capitalization of Adani Wilmar is 43883.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 423.9 and the 52-week low is 285.85. The BSE trading volume for Adani Wilmar was 108,132 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: ADANI WILMAR share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar stock opened at a low of 336 and reached a high of 340 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days340.40
10 Days342.51
20 Days342.83
50 Days342.24
100 Days348.22
300 Days347.13
24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

24 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹338.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 338.95 & 336 yesterday to end at 338.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.