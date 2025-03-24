Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar's stock opened and closed at ₹254.60, maintaining a steady position despite reaching a high of ₹266.70 and a low of ₹254.60 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹34,493.47 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹404 and a low of ₹231.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 157,552 shares.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 1.36% today, reaching ₹269, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Hatsun Agro Product and Bikaji Foods International are experiencing declines, Patanjali Foods and Godrej Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Patanjali Foods
|1790.25
|25.4
|1.44
|2030.0
|1170.1
|64806.13
|Godrej Industries
|1220.3
|11.75
|0.97
|1313.95
|724.35
|41093.86
|Adani Wilmar
|269.0
|3.6
|1.36
|404.0
|231.55
|34961.35
|Hatsun Agro Product
|957.05
|-3.55
|-0.37
|1380.0
|865.0
|21372.21
|Bikaji Foods International
|695.7
|-1.3
|-0.19
|1007.95
|478.1
|17419.09
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.98%, currently trading at ₹268.00. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 20.51%, remaining at ₹268.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.36%
|3 Months
|-7.47%
|6 Months
|-23.38%
|YTD
|-13.89%
|1 Year
|-20.51%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 35.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹254.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹266.70 & ₹254.60 yesterday to end at ₹265.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.