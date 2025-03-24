Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 4.24 %. The stock closed at 254.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.40 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar's stock opened and closed at 254.60, maintaining a steady position despite reaching a high of 266.70 and a low of 254.60 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 34,493.47 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 404 and a low of 231.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 157,552 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:53 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 1.36% today, reaching 269, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Hatsun Agro Product and Bikaji Foods International are experiencing declines, Patanjali Foods and Godrej Industries are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Patanjali Foods1790.2525.41.442030.01170.164806.13
Godrej Industries1220.311.750.971313.95724.3541093.86
Adani Wilmar269.03.61.36404.0231.5534961.35
Hatsun Agro Product957.05-3.55-0.371380.0865.021372.21
Bikaji Foods International695.7-1.3-0.191007.95478.117419.09
24 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.98%, currently trading at 268.00. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has declined by 20.51%, remaining at 268.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.36%
3 Months-7.47%
6 Months-23.38%
YTD-13.89%
1 Year-20.51%
24 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 35.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 294.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 424.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2210.00
    Buy2222
    Hold1112
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹254.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 266.70 & 254.60 yesterday to end at 265.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

