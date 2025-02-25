Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹255.20 and closed higher at ₹260.40, reaching a high of ₹263.90 and a low of ₹252.65 throughout the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹34,175.05 crore, with a trading volume of 147,849 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹408.70 and a low of ₹231.55.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 0.11%, reaching ₹263.25, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While Patanjali Foods experienced a decline, other peers like Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, and Godrej Agrovet saw an uptick in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have remained relatively stable, showing changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Patanjali Foods
|1825.8
|-3.85
|-0.21
|2030.0
|1170.1
|66093.02
|Godrej Industries
|1110.8
|7.85
|0.71
|1313.95
|724.35
|37406.42
|ADANI WILMAR
|263.25
|0.3
|0.11
|408.7
|231.55
|34214.04
|Hatsun Agro Product
|961.7
|4.5
|0.47
|1380.0
|913.65
|21476.05
|Godrej Agrovet
|750.45
|3.5
|0.47
|877.85
|475.7
|14395.98
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹263.00. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has decreased by 32.56%, also standing at ₹263.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.56%
|3 Months
|-4.85%
|6 Months
|-30.51%
|YTD
|-14.62%
|1 Year
|-32.56%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹328.0, 24.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹260.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹263.90 & ₹252.65 yesterday to end at ₹262.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.