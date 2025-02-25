Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 25 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 260.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 255.20 and closed higher at 260.40, reaching a high of 263.90 and a low of 252.65 throughout the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 34,175.05 crore, with a trading volume of 147,849 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 408.70 and a low of 231.55.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:55 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 0.11%, reaching 263.25, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While Patanjali Foods experienced a decline, other peers like Godrej Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, and Godrej Agrovet saw an uptick in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have remained relatively stable, showing changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Patanjali Foods1825.8-3.85-0.212030.01170.166093.02
Godrej Industries1110.87.850.711313.95724.3537406.42
ADANI WILMAR263.250.30.11408.7231.5534214.04
Hatsun Agro Product961.74.50.471380.0913.6521476.05
Godrej Agrovet750.453.50.47877.85475.714395.98
25 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at 263.00. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has decreased by 32.56%, also standing at 263.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.56%
3 Months-4.85%
6 Months-30.51%
YTD-14.62%
1 Year-32.56%
25 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 328.0, 24.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 294.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 424.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy110.000.00
    Buy2222
    Hold1122
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹260.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 263.90 & 252.65 yesterday to end at 262.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

