Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹337.5 and closed at ₹338.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹340 and the low was ₹336. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,747.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹423.9 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 194,845 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹338.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹340 & ₹336 yesterday to end at ₹338.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend