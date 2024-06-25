Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 338.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at 337.5 and closed at 338.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 340 and the low was 336. The market capitalization stood at 43,747.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were 423.9 and 285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 194,845 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹338.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 340 & 336 yesterday to end at 338.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

