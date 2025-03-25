Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 265.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 268.00 and closed at 265.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 271.65 and a low of 260.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 34,019.09 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 404.00 and a low of 231.55. The BSE volume for the day was 224,670 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹265.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 271.65 & 260.85 yesterday to end at 261.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.