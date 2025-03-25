Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹268.00 and closed at ₹265.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹271.65 and a low of ₹260.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,019.09 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹404.00 and a low of ₹231.55. The BSE volume for the day was 224,670 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹265.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹271.65 & ₹260.85 yesterday to end at ₹261.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.