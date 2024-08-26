Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 26 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 377.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 377.65 and closed slightly lower at 377.25. The stock hit a high of 379.7 and a low of 376.05. With a market capitalization of 48,978.39 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 410 and a 52-week low of 285.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 33,281 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:02 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: ADANI WILMAR share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar's stock experienced a trading range today with a low of 375.75 and a high of 385.25.

26 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days373.78
10 Days369.88
20 Days366.08
50 Days346.85
100 Days343.91
300 Days347.40
26 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching 379.55, while its industry peers showed mixed performance. Patanjali Foods and Hatsun Agro Product saw declines, whereas Tata Consumer and Godrej Industries experienced gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consumer1207.9510.150.851254.01817.09115093.48
Patanjali Foods1893.4-6.35-0.331937.651170.168525.66
ADANI WILMAR379.552.30.61410.0285.8549329.3
Godrej Industries943.03.60.38989.9486.1531749.94
Hatsun Agro Product1294.25-21.9-1.661380.0956.128846.9
26 Aug 2024, 09:23 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹377.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 379.7 & 376.05 yesterday to end at 376.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

