Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 26 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹377.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹377.25. The stock hit a high of ₹379.7 and a low of ₹376.05. With a market capitalization of ₹48,978.39 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹410 and a 52-week low of ₹285.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 33,281 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar's stock experienced a trading range today with a low of ₹375.75 and a high of ₹385.25.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|373.78
|10 Days
|369.88
|20 Days
|366.08
|50 Days
|346.85
|100 Days
|343.91
|300 Days
|347.40
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Wilmar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar's share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching ₹379.55, while its industry peers showed mixed performance. Patanjali Foods and Hatsun Agro Product saw declines, whereas Tata Consumer and Godrej Industries experienced gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consumer
|1207.95
|10.15
|0.85
|1254.01
|817.09
|115093.48
|Patanjali Foods
|1893.4
|-6.35
|-0.33
|1937.65
|1170.1
|68525.66
|ADANI WILMAR
|379.55
|2.3
|0.61
|410.0
|285.85
|49329.3
|Godrej Industries
|943.0
|3.6
|0.38
|989.9
|486.15
|31749.94
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1294.25
|-21.9
|-1.66
|1380.0
|956.1
|28846.9
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹379.7 & ₹376.05 yesterday to end at ₹376.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend