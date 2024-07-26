Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹323.05 and closed at ₹325.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹329.85, while the low was ₹322. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,018.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹422.55 and the 52-week low was ₹285.85. On the BSE, the volume was 84,494 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹324.05. However, over the past year, Adani Wilmar's share price has dropped by -21.78% to ₹324.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.28%
|3 Months
|-12.25%
|6 Months
|-7.88%
|YTD
|-8.89%
|1 Year
|-21.78%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 11.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.85 & ₹322 yesterday to end at ₹323.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend