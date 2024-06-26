Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹337.75 and closed at ₹336.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹338.85 and the low was ₹335. The market cap stands at ₹43558.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹422.55 and a 52-week low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 56208 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹358.5, 6.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
26 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹336.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.85 & ₹335 yesterday to end at ₹336.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend