Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹377.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹377.25. The stock reached a high of ₹385.25 and a low of ₹375.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹49,153.84 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹285.85 and ₹410. The trading volume on the BSE was 366,739 shares.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹391.0, 3.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹385.25 & ₹375.75 yesterday to end at ₹378.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend