Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -3.71 %. The stock closed at 261.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 262.55 and closed slightly lower at 261.55. The stock experienced a high of 267.40 and a low of 251, reflecting a volatile session. With a market capitalization of 33,980.10 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 408.70, while the 52-week low matches its recent low at 251. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 307,738 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹261.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 267.40 & 251 yesterday to end at 251.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.