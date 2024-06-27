Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹336.95 and closed at ₹335.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹337.75, and the low was ₹334.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,571.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹422.55 and ₹285.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,420 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹336.25. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Wilmar shares has dropped by -17.62% to ₹336.25. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to reach 23868.80.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.65%
|3 Months
|-3.95%
|6 Months
|-6.43%
|YTD
|-5.64%
|1 Year
|-17.62%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹358.5, 6.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.75 & ₹334.45 yesterday to end at ₹335.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend