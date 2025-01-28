Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹252 and closed slightly lower at ₹251.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹270 and a low of ₹241.05, reflecting significant volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹32,732.41 crore, the stock remains near its 52-week low of ₹251, significantly below its 52-week high of ₹408.70. The BSE volume for the day was 1,060,702 shares traded.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹366.0, 40.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹270 & ₹241.05 yesterday to end at ₹259.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend