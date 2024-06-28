Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock opened at ₹336.15 and closed at ₹335.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹337.75, and the low was ₹331.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,383.27 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹422.55 and a 52-week low of ₹285.85. The BSE volume for the day was 164,204 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹335.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.75 & ₹331.15 yesterday to end at ₹335.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend