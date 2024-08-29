Hello User
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 374.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 374.1 and closed slightly lower at 374.05. The stock reached a high of 377.65 and a low of 365 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 47,678.71 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 410 and a low of 285.85. The BSE volume was 384,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 391.0, 6.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 335.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 455.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2222
    Hold2221
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
29 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹374.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 377.65 & 365 yesterday to end at 366.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

