Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹258.30 and closed at ₹261.95, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹265 and a low of ₹252.70 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹33,947.61 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹408.70 and a low of ₹241.05, with a trading volume of 384,603 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Wilmar has increased by 0.54%, currently trading at ₹262.15. However, over the past year, the stock has seen a decline of 27.74%, dropping to ₹262.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.8%
|3 Months
|-17.7%
|6 Months
|-26.03%
|YTD
|-15.4%
|1 Year
|-27.74%
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹366.0, 40.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹265 & ₹252.70 yesterday to end at ₹260.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend