Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹367.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹366.85. The stock reached a high of ₹370.35 and a low of ₹362, with a trading volume of 86,525 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹47,256.31 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹410, and its 52-week low is ₹285.85.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹391.0, 7.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹335.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹370.35 & ₹362 yesterday to end at ₹363.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.