Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 260.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 261.90 and closed slightly lower at 260.75. The stock experienced a high of 266.50 and a low of 258.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 33,869.63 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 287,108 on the BSE. The stock’s performance remains below its 52-week high of 408.70 and above its 52-week low of 241.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹260.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 266.50 & 258.05 yesterday to end at 263.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.