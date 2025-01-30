Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹261.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹260.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹266.50 and a low of ₹258.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹33,869.63 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 287,108 on the BSE. The stock’s performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹408.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹241.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹260.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹266.50 & ₹258.05 yesterday to end at ₹263.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend