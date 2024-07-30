Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock closed at ₹325.35 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹328 and a high of ₹349.55. The low for the day was ₹327.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹44,760.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹422.55, and the low was ₹285.85. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 1,596,261 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 4.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹455.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹349.55 & ₹327.35 yesterday to end at ₹344.4. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.