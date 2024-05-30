Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar's stock price showed a positive trend on the last day, opening at ₹46.06 and closing at ₹48.8. The high for the day was ₹46.2, while the low was ₹45.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹46.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹64.6, with the low at ₹40. The BSE volume for the day was 18,000 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Wilmar on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|45.83
|Support 1
|44.73
|Resistance 2
|46.57
|Support 2
|44.37
|Resistance 3
|46.93
|Support 3
|43.63
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 209 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹46.2 & ₹45.1 yesterday to end at ₹48.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend