Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Wilmar stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 330.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Wilmar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at 327.9 and closed at 330.05. The stock reached a high of 337 and a low of 321.65, reflecting a dynamic trading session. The company's market capitalization stood at 42,726.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 408.7 and a low of 279.2. The BSE recorded a volume of 284,936 shares traded, indicating active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹330.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 337 & 321.65 yesterday to end at 328.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

