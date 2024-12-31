Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹327.9 and closed at ₹330.05. The stock reached a high of ₹337 and a low of ₹321.65, reflecting a dynamic trading session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹42,726.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹408.7 and a low of ₹279.2. The BSE recorded a volume of 284,936 shares traded, indicating active investor interest.
31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: Adani Wilmar closed at ₹330.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹337 & ₹321.65 yesterday to end at ₹328.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.