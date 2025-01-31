Adani Wilmar Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Wilmar opened at ₹264.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹263.75. The stock reached a high of ₹265 and a low of ₹257.70. With a market capitalization of ₹34,285.52 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 68,181. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹408.70 and a low of ₹241.05, indicating significant price fluctuations.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹328.0, 26.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹294.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹424.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Wilmar Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹265 & ₹257.70 yesterday to end at ₹258.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend